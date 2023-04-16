No Winner Saturday, Monday's Lotto Texas Jackpot Jumps to $69.75 Million

There was no winner in Saturday's Lotto Texas jackpot drawing, sending the largest advertised jackpot in the state lottery in more than 12 years even higher to an estimated $69.75 million for Monday night -- the eighth largest jackpot in Lotto Texas history, barely.

The next drawing offers an estimated cash value of $42.5 million. Texas lottery winners don't pay a state tax on lottery winnings.

"We are looking forward to celebrating our largest Lotto Texas jackpot winner since May of 2010 and the first one of this year," Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery said earlier this week.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the drawing on May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

Saturday's drawing is the 90th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing.

The latest annuitized jackpot is the second-largest in North America. Lotto Texas is only eclipsed by the multi-state Powerball jackpot which sits at $235 million for Monday's drawing.

A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in New York for Friday's $476 million jackpot. So the next Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday is an estimated $20 million.

Texas Lottery officials say if you ever end up with a winning ticket, sign the ticket and put it in a safe place. Then, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.