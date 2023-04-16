No Winner Monday, Wednesday's Lotto Texas Jackpot Climbs to $73 Million

There was no winner in Monday's Lotto Texas jackpot drawing, sending the largest advertised jackpot in the state lottery in more than 12 years even higher to an estimated $73 million for Wednesday night -- the seventh-largest jackpot in Lotto Texas history.

The next drawing offers an estimated cash value of $44.22 million. If you win Wednesday night, you'll pay federal taxes of 24% -- $10,612,800 -- and take home 76% -- $33,607,200. Texas lottery winners don't pay a state tax on lottery winnings.

“Sales over the last few days indicate that our players are excited to have another chance to play for the Lotto Texas jackpot tonight, which is one of the largest in game history and still among the largest in the world,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said before Monday's drawing.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the drawing on May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

Wednesday's drawing is the 92nd in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing.

The latest annuitized jackpot is the second-largest in North America. Lotto Texas is only eclipsed by the multi-state Powerball jackpot which sits at $251 million for Monday's drawing.

A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in New York for Friday's $476 million jackpot. So the next Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday is an estimated $20 million.

Texas Lottery officials say if you ever end up with a winning ticket, sign the ticket and put it in a safe place. Then, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.