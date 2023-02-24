No Winner in Saturday's Lotto Texas Jackpot, the Largest in 12 Years

There was no winner for Saturday's $47.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot -- the largest advertised jackpot in the state lottery in more than 12 years.

The numbers drawn Saturday were: 1, 4, 15, 26, 28, and 32. However, there was no winner in Saturday's grand prize drawing, the Texas Lottery said online.

Monday's drawing offers an estimated $48 million prize with an estimated cash value of $28.2 million.

Saturday's Lotto Texas drawing offered a cash value worth an estimated $27.86 million. After paying $6.965 million in federal taxes, any winner taking the cash prize would have taken home $20,895,000. Texas lottery winners don't pay a state tax on lottery winnings.

The annuitized jackpot was the third-largest in North America and fifth-largest in the world ahead of Saturday's drawing. In North America, Lotto Texas was only eclipsed by Friday's $126 million Mega Millions jackpot and Saturday's $119 million Powerball jackpot.

"It's another weekend with a big Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs, giving Texas Lottery players a chance to win the game's largest jackpot prize since May of 2010," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "Sales for the game have been strong during recent weeks, which means more revenue for public education in the state of Texas. Jackpots this large tend to generate a lot of excitement, so we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win."

Saturday's drawing was the 69th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the drawing on May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $40 million was for the drawing on Sept. 30, 2020, when an estimated $47 million prize was claimed by a Seguin resident.