No Sign of Texas Prison Escapee, Search Enters New Phase

There's still no sign of Texas prison escapee Gonzalo Lopez, and now the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the search for him is entering a new phase.

Lopez escaped custody on May 12 in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston.

Lopez got out of his restraints and a metal cage before stabbing an officer and stealing a transport bus that was later disabled.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released new photos of Gonzalo Lopez Wednesday, the inmate serving a life sentence for murder who officials now say got out of his restraints and a metal cage before stabbing an officer and stealing a transport bus last week.

Lopez escaped into a wooded area and hasn't been seen since. The bus driver's injuries weren't considered life-threatening and none of the 16 other prisoners on board the bus escaped.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says it has concluded an exhaustive ground and air search in Leon County and the search "is entering a new, expanded phase."

The expanded phase apparently included some personnel staying in Leon County for "strategic searches of areas outside the original secured perimeter."

The Office of Inspector General, Texas Rangers and U.S. Marshals will also follow leads to track Lopez down.

“Anyone who has knowledge of Lopez’s location should come forward,” said Inspector General Cris Love. “Those found to be helping or harboring him not only will face arrest and prosecution, but I believe they are putting themselves in danger. Lopez has a complete disregard for human life and will do what it takes to avoid capture. We will take this investigation wherever it leads us until Lopez is back in custody.”

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Lopez's capture. He is considered dangerous and anyone that sees him is urged to call 911 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171.