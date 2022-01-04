No Monkey Business for Customs and Border Patrol Agents in South Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents are not monkeying around when it comes to smuggling things across the border.

Agents found four undeclared spider monkeys in a duffle bag last week.

The woman tried to get through customs at the Progreso International Bridge when officers conducting a secondary search of her 2017 Jeep Patriot found the spider monkeys in a duffle bag.

"While conducting their inspections, our officers will often encounter a myriad of prohibited agriculture products," said Port Director Walter Weaver, Port of Progreso. "Sometimes these encounters yield hidden exotic animals, such as in this case."

Spider monkeys are considered New World monkeys which are found in tropical forests of Central and South America, including southern Mexico, and are considered endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

The woman, who was a U.S. citizen, was fined and the monkeys returned to Mexico.