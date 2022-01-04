U.S. Customs and Border Protection

No Monkey Business for Customs and Border Patrol Agents in South Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents are not monkeying around when it comes to smuggling things across the border.

Agents found four undeclared spider monkeys in a duffle bag last week.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The woman tried to get through customs at the Progreso International Bridge when officers conducting a secondary search of her 2017 Jeep Patriot found the spider monkeys in a duffle bag.

"While conducting their inspections, our officers will often encounter a myriad of prohibited agriculture products," said Port Director Walter Weaver, Port of Progreso. "Sometimes these encounters yield hidden exotic animals, such as in this case."

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Huntsville 1 hour ago

Execution Date Set for Texas' Oldest Death Row Inmate

climate change 2 hours ago

Warm December Was Texas' Hottest Since 1889: State Climatologist

Spider monkeys are considered New World monkeys which are found in tropical forests of Central and South America, including southern Mexico, and are considered endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

The woman, who was a U.S. citizen, was fined and the monkeys returned to Mexico.

This article tagged under:

U.S. Customs and Border ProtectionTexas-Mexico Borderprogreso international bridgespider monkeys
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us