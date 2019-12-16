No Major Injuries After Helicopter Crash Lands in San Antonio

Three people were on board a helicopter when it crash-landed onto a San Antonio street Saturday, police say.

According to police, the pilot reported feeling and hearing a loud bang before the Robinson R-44 lost power. The helicopter drifted into overhead power lines before landing on a street.

Police said the three people on board had only minor injuries and no one on the ground was hurt.

WOAI-TV reported the helicopter was registered to Alamo Helicopter Tours San Antonio.

The FAA will be involved in the investigation, police told WOAI.