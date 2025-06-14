The Texas Department of Public Safety said it “identified a credible threat toward state lawmakers planning to attend” the demonstration at the state Capitol later Saturday evening. Officers then closed the building and the surrounding grounds, forcing the public to evacuate.

About two hours before the scheduled start, the grounds remained closed, with some troopers telling people to remain off the grounds.

DPS spokeswoman Ericka Miller did not say if or when the area would reopen, or provide any details about the threat, adding that it was still under investigation.

“DPS has a duty to protect the people and property of Texas and is continuously monitoring events occurring today and their impact on public safety across the state,” Miller said.