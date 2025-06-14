Austin

‘No Kings' rally site at Texas Capitol temporarily closed due to threat

The Capitol and its grounds in Austin were evacuated around 1 p.m. Saturday.

By The Associated Press

The pink marble granite Texas Capitol building is located at the end of Congress Avenue in downtown Austin, Texas
Getty images

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it “identified a credible threat toward state lawmakers planning to attend” the demonstration at the state Capitol later Saturday evening. Officers then closed the building and the surrounding grounds, forcing the public to evacuate.

About two hours before the scheduled start, the grounds remained closed, with some troopers telling people to remain off the grounds.

DPS spokeswoman Ericka Miller did not say if or when the area would reopen, or provide any details about the threat, adding that it was still under investigation.

“DPS has a duty to protect the people and property of Texas and is continuously monitoring events occurring today and their impact on public safety across the state,” Miller said.

