NFL, Cowboys Make Donation to Uvalde Families

The Dallas Cowboys along with the NFL Foundation are making a donation to support the families and victims of the massacre in Uvalde last week where 19 children and two teachers were murdered.

Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School, the Cowboys and the NFL Foundation are donating a combined $400,000, with $200,000 going to the Robb School Memorial Fund and the other $200,000 to Uvalde Strong Fund.

"The $400,000 will directly support the families of the victims, survivors and the Uvalde community as they seek to recover from this senseless tragedy," the team said in a statement.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“Our hearts are broken for the families affected by the senseless tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th, 2022,” Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Charlotte Jones said. “There are simply no words to describe the pain and sorrow that we feel for the Uvalde community. We hold them tight in our thoughts and continued prayers.”

The Robb School Memorial Fund is in collaboration with Texas' OneStar Foundation and supported by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, among other local organizations and officials. Donations can be made here.

Uvalde Strong Fund, which is being coordinated through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, is a relief fund established to support Uvalde residents – individuals, families and community organizations healing from the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. The NFL Foundation and Cowboys' support will be directed to community recovery in the areas of mental health and trauma. Those wishing to donate to the Uvalde Strong Fund can do so by visiting cftexashillcountry.fcsuit.com.