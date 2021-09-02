New Study Ranks Texas 5th Hardest Working State

Texas is one of the hardest working states, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The personal-finance website released its report on 2021's Hardest-Working States in America on Thursday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across ten key metrics, analyzing average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident.

Out of all 50 states, Texas was ranked the fifth overall hardest working state by WalletHub.

Texas was ranked fourth in average workweek hours and eighth in average leisure time spent per day.

The Lone Star State also ranked fourteenth in the average commute time.

To view the full study, click here.