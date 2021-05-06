New State Mobile Vaccination Team Call Center Available to Texans Friday

Texans will be able to call the State Mobile Vaccination Team Call Center to get vaccines at the door of businesses and homebound residents starting Friday at 8 a.m.

The original pilot program, the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program launched in January of this year to get the vaccines in underserved areas, but since then the program has grown to more vaccination efforts, including the call center.

The call center was launched by Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Military Department (TMD).

"Vaccines are the most effective tool in Texas' fight against COVID-19, and we are committed to making COVID-19 vaccines even more widely available to Texans across the state," Governor Abbott said.

Now residents can contact the call center at 844-90-TEXAS and select option 3 for businesses or civic organizations that have 10 or more employees, visitors, or members who voluntarily choose to be vaccinated; or select option 1 for homebound Texans who wish to be vaccinated.

"I urge organizations and businesses to call 844-90-TEXAS and schedule a visit from a state mobile vaccine team. Here in Texas, COVID-19 vaccines will always be strongly encouraged and always voluntary," Abbott said.