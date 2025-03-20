New report shows homeownership up in U.S., but racial disparities remain

There’s a new report showing more Americans own homes than they did a decade ago. But when you break down the findings by race, there are some significant disparities.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), nearly 12 million more Americans have become homeowners since 2013. The largest gains were among Hispanic buyers at +5.8%, followed by Asian Americans with roughly +5.6% growth, White Americans with +3.6%, and Black Americans with just +2.8%.

NBC 5 Anchor Brittney Johnson spoke with leaders of the North Texas Board of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) about their mission to close the homeownership gap for minorities.

Madge Day, President of NAREB North Texas, said education is key.

“The only way we’re gonna change this around, I think, is to re-educate,” Day said. “You can go get a college degree, but they don’t teach you homeownership in college. So we have to teach our people," said Day.

Roz Booker, Community Engagement Chair for NAREB North Texas, highlighted the stark difference in wealth between renters and homeowners.

“The recent report from NAR tells us that the average renter's net worth is about $10,000 versus a homeowner today at about $415,000,” Booker said. “So with that wealth gap, there’s definitely a sense of urgency to make sure that homeownership is a part of your lifestyle.”

To help address these disparities, NAREB is hosting wealth-building workshops nationwide on April 12. Resources will include one-on-one credit counseling, assistance for veterans, and help navigating property issues.

You can see the full NAR report here and find event details for NAREB 100 City Tour Community Day events here.