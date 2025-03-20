real estate

New report shows homeownership up in U.S., but racial disparities remain

By Brittney Johnson

The North Texas real estate market has arguably never been hotter, with sellers now routinely getting multiple offers over asking price and terms that are in their favor.
NBC 5 News

There’s a new report showing more Americans own homes than they did a decade ago. But when you break down the findings by race, there are some significant disparities.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), nearly 12 million more Americans have become homeowners since 2013. The largest gains were among Hispanic buyers at +5.8%, followed by Asian Americans with roughly +5.6% growth, White Americans with +3.6%, and Black Americans with just +2.8%.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

NBC 5 Anchor Brittney Johnson spoke with leaders of the North Texas Board of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) about their mission to close the homeownership gap for minorities.

Madge Day, President of NAREB North Texas, said education is key.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“The only way we’re gonna change this around, I think, is to re-educate,” Day said. “You can go get a college degree, but they don’t teach you homeownership in college. So we have to teach our people," said Day.

Roz Booker, Community Engagement Chair for NAREB North Texas, highlighted the stark difference in wealth between renters and homeowners.

“The recent report from NAR tells us that the average renter's net worth is about $10,000 versus a homeowner today at about $415,000,” Booker said. “So with that wealth gap, there’s definitely a sense of urgency to make sure that homeownership is a part of your lifestyle.”

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Texas Legislature 16 hours ago

Could Texas have an official ‘State Steak of Texas' soon?

Space Exploration 20 hours ago

Texas-based lunar lander Blue Ghost captures stunning sunset shots before falling silent

To help address these disparities, NAREB is hosting wealth-building workshops nationwide on April 12. Resources will include one-on-one credit counseling, assistance for veterans, and help navigating property issues.

You can see the full NAR report here and find event details for NAREB 100 City Tour Community Day events here.

This article tagged under:

real estate
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us