New Report Gives Texas ‘F' Grade for Tobacco Control Efforts

The American Lung Association released a major report on tobacco control on Wednesday.

The 20th annual State of Tobacco Control report evaluates state and federal policymakers on actions taken to eliminate tobacco use, the nation’s leading cause of preventable death. The report also recommends proven-effective tobacco control laws and policies to save lives.

According to that report, the state of Texas received an ‘F’ across the board.

Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade F

Strength of Smokefree Air Laws – Grade F

Level of State Tobacco Taxes – GradeF

Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade F

Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products – Grade F

The Lung Association noted that in order to reduce the negative health impact of tobacco use, Texas policymakers need to increase funding for tobacco prevention and "Quit Smoking" programs, eliminate the e-cigarette tax loophole by taxing them like other tobacco products and increase the cigarette tax by $1.00 per pack or more.

It especially highlighted a need to invest in prevention for the ongoing youth vaping epidemic.

“Despite receiving $1.87 billion from tobacco settlement payments and tobacco taxes, Texas only funds tobacco control efforts at 2.7% of the level recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Charlie Gagen, Director of Advocacy at the Lung Association. “The Lung Association believes the funds should be used to support the health of our communities, and to prevent tobacco use and help people quit, and not switch to e-cigarettes. These programs are also critical for helping to end tobacco-related health disparities.”

The Warning on Vaping

It's not say Texas hasn't made strides in reducing tobacco use. In the last 20 years, lawmakers have raised the age of sale to 21 and required e-cigarette businesses to be licensed by the state.

But according to the report, the adult smoking rate is still over 13% in Texas and the high school tobacco use is 19 percent.

Experts like Dr. Devika Rao, Pediatric Pulmonologist at Children's Health and Assistant Professor at UT Southwestern, said that rate is way too high.

“I think that that high rate is mostly due to e-cigarette product use,” she said.

Dr. Rao has conducted extensive research on e-cigarettes and the effect on youth. She said the number of teens using e-cigarettes has exploded in the last 10 years.

“E-cigarettes kind of came on the market as this alternative to combustible cigarette use because of all the risks to traditional cigarette use. And it was felt that this could be an aid to help adults with smoking,” she said. “But in the process, teenagers and adolescents were attracted to different types of flavorings like fruit flavors. These products are completely unregulated and made its way into the adolescent population.”

She said marketing through the internet and social media over the years has contributed to the rise of e-cigarettes. Data is even showing that vaping is leading teens into smoking actual cigarettes.

"We know that nicotine is incredibly addictive. For the adolescent brain, it’s actually primed to become more addicted to various substances, including nicotine,” Dr. Rao said. “And so it's not surprising that use of tobacco nicotine products in youth leads to an increased likelihood of smoking solely because of how the adolescent brain is primed to become addicted."

Even though it's illegal for teens to buy tobacco products, Dr. Rao says they're finding a way to get it.

“You can buy these products online. You don’t have to tell the truth about your age. And I also worry that some vape shops are not strictly following these age guidelines when they’re selling their products,” she said.

So it's crucial for parents to open up to their kids about this.

“Parents need to be aware that these products are out there and they’re attractive and that your children definitely know about them,” said Dr. Rao. “I recommend that parents start the conversation at age 10, because we’re seeing that even middle schoolers have access to these products that they’re making the decision to experiment and start using these products."

The American Lung Association said one of the most effective ways to stop tobacco use could be to raise taxes on tobacco products, which Texas hasn't done since 2006.

They say studies have shown that every 10 percent increase in price of cigarettes has reduced consumption by 4% percent in adults and 7% in youth.