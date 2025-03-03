Texas park rangers discover new plant species at Big Bend National Park

A new plant species has been discovered at Big Bend National Park.

It's affectionately known as the "wooly devil" but its official name is Ovicula biradiata.

A volunteer and park ranger came across the fuzzy-looking plant in a remote northern stretch of the park in March 2024 and didn't recognize it.

The rangers uploaded pictures of it to an app where botanists around the globe chimed in to help identify it.

More than a year later, scientists have confirmed it as an entirely new plant species.