Amarillo

New Mexico GOP Convention Moved to Texas to Avoid Coronavirus Rules

The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo after speakers had concerns over New Mexico's COVID-19 restrictions

By The Associated Press

The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention and retreat this weekend to Amarillo, citing speakers' concerns over New Mexico's COVID-19 restrictions.

Mass gatherings in New Mexico are limited to 150 people or less in most counties. Restrictions are based on county-level infection and vaccination metrics, with the state planning to fully reopen once 60 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Meanwhile, Texas lifted its mask mandate and restrictions on business in March. Amarillo's health department recommends mask use around vulnerable people, social distancing and and exercising caution during gatherings, but such public health measures are not required.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Frisco 5 hours ago

Frisco Woman Celebrates a Century of Living

Arlington 5 hours ago

Marines Who Survived Iwo Jima Gather in Arlington

State Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce told the Las Cruces Sun News that hundreds have registered to attend the state Republican event in Amarillo, dubbed "Operation Freedom." The convention's workshops will focus on local organizing efforts and problem-solving beyond the pandemic, Pearce said.

Notable figures planning to attend the event include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. New Mexico Sen. Mark Moores, who is running to fill the seat formerly held by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, is slated to speak.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AmarilloCOVID-19New MexicoKristi NoemDeb Haaland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us