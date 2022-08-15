DART is offering bus operator applicants, with an active Commercial Driver's License (CDL) and passenger endorsement, a $3,500 sign-on bonus now through September 30, 2022.

The breakdown includes $1,000 awarded after successful completion of training, $1,000 awarded after successfully completing a six month probationary period and $1,500 awarded after twelve months after probation ends (18 months).

Bus operators without a CDL, but with an active Commercial Learner Permit (CLP), will be eligible for a $1,800 bonus.

They will receive $400 after successful completion of training, $400 after successfully completing a 6 month probationary period and $1,000 after twelve months after probation period ends (18 months).

New Bus Operators who currently live outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth region, 150 miles or more, will be eligible for a relocation stipend of $1,500 stipend that they'll receive after their first pay period.

DART offers their employees a competitive salary and benefits package, including paid training, health, vision, dental, life and AD&D insurance, medical coverage after 30 days, pension plan and 401K contributions after 180 days and more.

DART would like to note that you and one designated dependent will also be eligible to receive free transportation on all DART, DCTA and TRE Systems.

The full job description for the DART bus student operator position and an overview of the DART benefits program can be found here.