Neil Armstrong

Neil Armstrong's Old El Lago Home For Sale

Armstrong was the original owner of the home when he bought it in 1964

By Avery Dalal

59907896

NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Apollo 11 mission commander Neil Armstrong attends the “Legends of Aerospace” event at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on March 14, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Neil Armstrong's old house outside Houston has been put on the market.

The 2,650 square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath house with a pool and 1960s character is selling for $375,000. The house also sits on a 17,102 square-foot lot, in El Lago, three miles from NASA's Johnson Space Center.

Armstrong took out a $30,000 loan to buy the then-new house in 1964. He lived in the house during several space missions, including Apollo 11, during which, on July 20, 1969, he became the first person to set foot on the moon.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

coronavirus 7 hours ago

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Texas Continue to Rise

Austin 10 hours ago

Austin Mayor Outlines Tentative Plan for City's Shutdown

Since the Armstrongs left Houston, there have been several owners, but the current owners have lived there for more than 22 years.

They have made updates to the kitchen and floors but they said they've tried to maintain the character of the home.

The listing can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Neil ArmstrongHouston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us