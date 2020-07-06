Neil Armstrong's Old El Lago Home For Sale

Neil Armstrong's old house outside Houston has been put on the market.

The 2,650 square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath house with a pool and 1960s character is selling for $375,000. The house also sits on a 17,102 square-foot lot, in El Lago, three miles from NASA's Johnson Space Center.

Armstrong took out a $30,000 loan to buy the then-new house in 1964. He lived in the house during several space missions, including Apollo 11, during which, on July 20, 1969, he became the first person to set foot on the moon.

Since the Armstrongs left Houston, there have been several owners, but the current owners have lived there for more than 22 years.

They have made updates to the kitchen and floors but they said they've tried to maintain the character of the home.

The listing can be found here.