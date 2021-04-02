COVID-19

NCA Report Shows Record At-Home Coffee Drinking, To-Go Ordering Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The survey was conducted by Dig Research and released by the National Coffee Association

Generic Coffee Generic
NBC10

COVID-19 drove record coffee consumption at home, according to the Spring 2021 National Coffee Data Trends survey.

The average daily consumption was nearly two cups per capita with 85% of coffee drinkers having at least one cup at home, up 8% since January 2020.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Nearly 60% of Americans choose coffee each day than any other beverage, including tap water, according to the survey conducted by Dig Research and released by the National Coffee Association.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Houston 5 hours ago

Houston Mother Accused of Killing Son, 6, With Drugs for Insurance Money

Immigration 13 hours ago

Authorities: Smugglers Drop 2 Children Over US Border Wall

More than 40% of Americans bought types of coffee they had never tried before the pandemic, and nearly one third tried to replicate a favorite coffee shop beverage at home.

One-quarter of Americans purchased new coffee formats, and nearly one-quarter purchased a new home coffee machine.

Drive-thru and app-based ordering are both up 30%, and nearly half of Americans are already returning to coffee shops or plan to within the next month.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronaviruscoffee
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us