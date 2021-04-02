NCA Report Shows Record At-Home Coffee Drinking, To-Go Ordering Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 drove record coffee consumption at home, according to the Spring 2021 National Coffee Data Trends survey.
The average daily consumption was nearly two cups per capita with 85% of coffee drinkers having at least one cup at home, up 8% since January 2020.
Nearly 60% of Americans choose coffee each day than any other beverage, including tap water, according to the survey conducted by Dig Research and released by the National Coffee Association.
More than 40% of Americans bought types of coffee they had never tried before the pandemic, and nearly one third tried to replicate a favorite coffee shop beverage at home.
One-quarter of Americans purchased new coffee formats, and nearly one-quarter purchased a new home coffee machine.
Drive-thru and app-based ordering are both up 30%, and nearly half of Americans are already returning to coffee shops or plan to within the next month.