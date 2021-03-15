Mother, 3 Children Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Houston

Four people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Harris County on Sunday night, officials say.

According to officials, the seven-car pileup occurred at an intersection on FM 2920 at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Officials said one car burst into flames with a mother and her three children inside.

Other drivers were able to get two of the children, a 7-month-old and a 2-year-old, out of the vehicle, but they were not able to rescue a 5-year-old and their mother, officials said.

According to officials, the two young children were taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

Both children died at the hospital, officials said.

Officials said that all four occupants of the vehicle, including the mother and three children, died as a result of the crash.

Another male driver, whose pickup truck was also involved in the crash, was taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials said.

According to officials, no other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by Harris County Constable's Office.