More Than 20 Injured in Crane Collision in Austin

A "crane collision" Wednesday injured nearly two dozen people in a rapidly growing neighborhood in Austin said.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported there were at least 22 injuries, including at least 16 people transported to a hospital.

The two cranes are tangled several stories above a building under construction a few miles north of downtown in a rapidly growing neighborhood that includes residential, retail and office space.

The development also includes a children's hospital near the accident site.

The site is located at 1600 Robert Browning Street and is set to be the location for the construction of the Mueller Parking Garage and office project, according to a site development plan, KXAN, the NBC affiliate in Austin is reporting.

Authorities described it as a "crane collision" and not a "structural collapse," but they did not immediately provide more details.

