Monday's Lotto Texas Jackpot is the Largest Prize in 12 Years

There was no winner for Saturday's $47.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot, sending the largest advertised jackpot in the state lottery in more than 12 years even higher to an estimated $48 million for Monday night.

Monday's drawing offers an estimated cash value of $28.27 million.

If someone wins Monday night and takes the cash value option, they'll pay approximately $7,065,500 in federal taxes and take home roughly $21,202,500. Texas lottery winners don't pay a state tax on lottery winnings.

If there is no jackpot winner for Monday night’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for the Wednesday, March 1 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $48.75 million.

Saturday's annuitized jackpot was the third-largest in North America and fourth-largest in the world going into the drawing. In North America, Lotto Texas was only eclipsed by Monday's $131 million Powerball jackpot and Tuesday's $145 million Mega Millions jackpot.

“Texas Lottery players will begin another week daydreaming about winning the largest Lotto Texas jackpot prize since May of 2010,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “I’m hoping to congratulate the first Lotto Texas winner of 2023 after tonight’s drawing. As this exciting Lotto Texas jackpot continues, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Monday's drawing is the 70th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the drawing on May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $40 million was for the drawing on Sept. 30, 2020, when an estimated $47 million prize was claimed by a Seguin resident.