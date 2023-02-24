Monday's Lotto Texas Jackpot Hits $53.25 Million, Highest Since 2010

There was no winner for Saturday's $53 million Lotto Texas jackpot, sending the largest advertised jackpot in the state lottery in more than 12 years even higher to an estimated $53.25 million for Monday night.

Monday's drawing offers an estimated cash value of $31.94 million. If someone wins Monday night and takes the cash value option, they'll pay approximately $7,665,600 in federal taxes (24%) and take home roughly $24,274,400. Texas lottery winners don't pay a state tax on lottery winnings.

If there is no jackpot winner for Monday night’s Lotto Texas drawing, the jackpot prize for Wednesday, March 15 is expected to be $53.5 million.

"A new week begins with Texas Lottery players getting another exclusive chance to win one of the largest jackpot prizes up for grabs in the world," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "We look forward to celebrating at least one of our own players winning the first Lotto Texas jackpot of 2023 and the largest since May of 2010. As excitement for this jackpot prize increases, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win."

Monday's annuitized jackpot is the second-largest in North America and third-largest in the world going into the drawing. In North America, Lotto Texas is only eclipsed by Tuesday's $229 million Mega Millions jackpot. The most recent Powerball jackpot rolled to $52 million for the next drawing on Monday.

Monday's drawing is the 76th in the current Lotto Texas jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $5 million for the Sept. 19 drawing.

This is the largest Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs since the drawing on May 29, 2010, when the advertised jackpot reached an estimated $97 million.

Lotto Texas has boasted nine different winning jackpot drawings in the $50 million range throughout the game’s 30-year history. The last time was for the drawing on Jan. 26, 2005, when an advertised $57 million prize was claimed by a Garland resident