What to Know The last day to register to vote in the primary election Jan. 31.

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Feb. 18.

Early voting runs from Feb. 14 to Feb. 25.

Texans will soon return to the polls to vote in the 2022 primary election.

Early voting will take place from Feb. 14 to 25 for early voting, and Election Day is on March 1.

Polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and polling sites must allow people to cast their vote if they are in line by 7 p.m.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, if you have moved within the same county since the last election, you should contact your voter registrar or visit the secretary of state's website to update your address.

If you moved to a different county, you must register with your new county to be eligible to vote.

Your voter registration becomes effective 30 days after it is submitted and accepted by the county voter registrar. A voter registration certificate will be mailed to you after you have applied.

You can check your voter registration with your county elections administrator or on the Secretary of State’s website.

In the state of Texas, your driver’s license address does not have to match your voter registration card. The state’s voter identification law allows voters to cast a ballot with a license that has been expired for up to four years. Voters over the age of 70 can use any expired license.

If you are voting by mail, Feb. 18 is the last day to apply for a ballot for the primary election. Your application must be received, not just postmarked, by Feb. 18, and mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on March 1.

This year, there are added ID requirements for mail-in ballots, which means there are new application forms that include the ID field, the Dallas Morning News reported.

According to the Dallas Morning News, The state’s new election law requires absentee voters to include a Department of Public Safety-issued driver license number or identification card number on their application to vote by mail and on the envelope used to send in their ballot.

Voters without a driver license number or an identification card number can use the last four digits of their Social Security numbers.

To be eligible to vote by mail, you must be 65 or older, plan to be away from your county of residence for the duration of the election, have a disability or sickness, be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, or be confined in jail without having been convicted of a felony.

Click here to download an application or request an application to be mailed to you.