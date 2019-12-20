Mom: Missing Austin Woman Found Dead, Newborn Found Safe

A missing Austin woman was found dead and her missing newborn was found safe outside of Houston Thursday night, the woman's mother told NBC News.

Investigators confirm that a baby was found safe overnight at a home in Jersey Village, but have not confirmed the baby's identity or confirmed any new information about Heidi.

Heidi Broussard and her three-week-old baby girl, Margot Carey, have been missing since last week after the two were dropping off Heidi's son at school.

Heidi's mother Tammy Broussard says police told her that a woman's body found in a trunk was likely that of Heidi, according to NBC News. Investigators were seen at a home in Jersey City, northwest of Houston, Tammy told NBC News. Police have not commented.

Law enforcement went to the Jersey Village home because of information they received during the search, according to NBC affiliate KPRC. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, they found the 1-month-old baby.

KPRC reports the Harris County Medical Examiner's office was seen at the home. Tammy says the baby was found safe and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The fire department says the original call regarding the Jersey Village home came from Child Protective Services.

On Dec. 12, Heidi Broussard and her daughter Margot Carey were last seen dropping off her son at school at 7:50 a.m., which is about 3 miles from their home, according to NBC affiliate KXAN.

Police believe she returned home. Her fiance told police that he came home to find the front door wide open, along with her car, purse and baby bag left behind.

Police said there were no signs of a struggle.