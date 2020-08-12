Missing Harris County Teen Could Be in DFW Area

A missing 17-year-old from Harris County is believed to be in either Lubbock or the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said.

Jennave Alvarado, 17, went missing on April 22 from her home in Humble, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Alvarado is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs roughly 125 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or call or text the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.