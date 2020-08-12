Harris County

Missing Harris County Teen Could Be in DFW Area

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

A missing 17-year-old from Harris County is believed to be in either Lubbock or the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said.

Jennave Alvarado, 17, went missing on April 22 from her home in Humble, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Alvarado is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs roughly 125 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Houston 13 hours ago

Family Kicked Off Texas Flight Over Face Mask

Vanessa Guillen 16 hours ago

Memorial Set in Houston for Slain Texas Soldier

Anyone with information can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or call or text the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

This article tagged under:

Harris Countymissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us