Missing Fort Hood Soldier Found Saturday, Officials Say

Abram Salas II originally went missing on June 23

A Fort Hood soldier who went missing June 23 was found safe and returned to his unit June 3, Fort Hood officials said in a press release.

Specialist Abram Salas II failed to report to his unit on June 23, and Fort Hood officials asked for the public's help in finding Salas the following Saturday.

Specialist Abram Salas II

According to the officials' initial investigation, Salas left on his own accord for unknown reasons.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and did not provide any additional information as of Tuesday.

