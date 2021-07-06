Missing Fort Hood Soldier Found Saturday, Officials Say

A Fort Hood soldier who went missing June 23 was found safe and returned to his unit June 3, Fort Hood officials said in a press release.
Specialist Abram Salas II failed to report to his unit on June 23, and Fort Hood officials asked for the public's help in finding Salas the following Saturday.
According to the officials' initial investigation, Salas left on his own accord for unknown reasons.
Texas News
News from around the state of Texas.
Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and did not provide any additional information as of Tuesday.