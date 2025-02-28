Mexico deports 29 cartel members to the U.S., some bound for Texas

Late Thursday, U.S. officials announced that Mexico was handing over 29 prisoners accused of drug trafficking, murder and other crimes to the U.S. to stand trial, including the man charged in the 1985 slaying of a DEA agent and the cartel boss accused in a deadly Southlake shooting.

Retired supervisory special agent with Homeland Security Investigations Victor Avila said the transfer includes two leaders of the cartel linked to the 2011 ambush of two Texans working as ICE agents in Mexico.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On February 15, 2011, Avila was working alongside Special Agent Jaime Zapata in Mexico City when they were ambushed by Los Zetas cartel members.

Zapata died during the attack.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Avila took bullets.

He’s spent the last decade and a half fighting for justice, which he said came in part with Friday’s news of the deportations.

“It’s well overdue. I have been personally wanting this for a long, long time. Especially some of the individuals on the list I’m personally affected by,” said Avila.

In a release, the Department of Justice credited the unprecedented operation—which secures defendants accused of murder, drug trafficking and other crimes—to the Trump administration’s order to designate cartels as terrorist organizations.

“As President Trump has made clear, cartels are terrorist groups, and this Department of Justice is devoted to destroying cartels and transnational gangs,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “We will prosecute these criminals to the fullest extent of the law in honor of the brave law enforcement agents who have dedicated their careers — and in some cases, given their lives — to protect innocent people from the scourge of violent cartels. We will not rest until we secure justice for the American people.”

The deal also comes a week before a promised 25% tariff on all Mexican imports is set to start.

“It shouldn't have taken the dealings, if you will, or diplomatic talks that are ongoing between the U.S. and Mexico at this time because of potential tariffs or potential other consequences that Mexico is facing. But be it as it may, that's what's going on,” said Avila. “What I really want to see is a takedown and destruction of the existing cartel members that are still running around in Mexico and the U.S. That's where you're going to make actually the bigger impact. This is the first step. I'm not complaining. It's good. But there's a lot more to be captured.”

He said it’s believed gang leaders were still able to operate within the prison system while in Mexico.

Now in the U.S., they’ll have their day in court. Hearings are set to begin Friday.

Nine of those 29 defendants are already in Texas or on their way. Most face life imprisonment. Two could face death.