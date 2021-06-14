Mesquite Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

A Mesquite resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.

The ticket was purchased at Elmer 117, located at 2101 S. Riverfront Boulvard in Dallas.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The winner asked to remain anonymous.

This was the fifth of six top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

The Texas Lottery said MillionDollar Loteria offers more than $177.8 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1:3.27, including break-even prizes.