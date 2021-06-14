Texas Lottery

Mesquite Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

There is one $1 million prize left in statewide scratch-off game

Texas Lottery

A Mesquite resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.

The ticket was purchased at Elmer 117, located at 2101 S. Riverfront Boulvard in Dallas.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The winner asked to remain anonymous.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Seguin 7 mins ago

Woman Dead, Man Missing After Kids Rescued From Texas River

Louie Gohmert 1 hour ago

Gohmert Among 2 House Members to Sue Over Use of Metal Detectors

This was the fifth of six top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

The Texas Lottery said MillionDollar Loteria offers more than $177.8 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1:3.27, including break-even prizes.

This article tagged under:

Texas Lotterymillion dollar loteria
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us