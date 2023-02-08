Mesh Fence Found Cut at Houston Zoo Pelican Habitat

Police in Houston are investigating after a mesh fence was found cut at the Houston Zoo.

KPRC-TV reports zoo officials on Tuesday found a 4-inch gap in the mesh of the brown pelican habitat in the Children's Zoo. The animals in the exhibit were all accounted for and were unharmed.

The report said the cut appears to be an act of vandalism.

“We will not tolerate the theft or endangerment of any of our animals, big or small,” the zoo said in a news release. “These animals represent their wild counterparts and are entirely dependent upon the expert care of our staff. Actions that threaten that care are unacceptable, dangerous, and criminal.”

The discovery led zookeepers to examine other animal areas and call police. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday.

It's the latest in a string of incidents at zoos across the country.

In Dallas, police arrested a 24-year-old man this past week in connection with several incidents at the Dallas Zoo, including the nabbing of two small monkeys later found at an abandoned home and the escape of a clouded leopard. He is charged with six counts of animal cruelty and two counts of burglary.

Police in Louisiana on Tuesday arrested a 61-year-old man in the case of 12 squirrel monkeys that were discovered missing Jan. 29 from their enclosure at Zoosiana in Broussard, about 60 miles west of Baton Rouge. Police said the missing monkeys haven't yet been found.