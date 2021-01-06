Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $490 Million for Friday's Drawing

The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game is now up to an estimated $490 million for Friday's drawing after no one matched all of the numbers on Tuesday night.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 20-43-51-55-57. The Mega Ball number was 4 with a Mega Plier number of 2.

The jackpot has been rolling over since it was last won on Sept. 15. However, there have been more than 17.3 million winning tickets sold at all prize levels, including 23 worth $1 million or more.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million, but you don't have to wait until Friday to try your hand at becoming an instant millionaire.

Players can press their luck on Powerball on Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $410 million, or $316.4 after taxes.

The chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are about one in 292 million.