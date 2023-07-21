Mega Millions jackpot hits $720M. Annuity vs. cash, what would you have in Texas after taxes?

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $720 million for Friday night’s drawing, the fifth highest in the game's history. So what would you win if you actually won?

If a sole player picks all five numbers plus the Mega Ball, they have the option of taking the $720 million prize in yearly increments or a $369.6 million one-time lump sum payment.

A sole winner in Texas who took the cash option would take home $280,896,000 after paying $88,704,000 in federal taxes -- or 24%. There is no additional state tax on lottery winnings in Texas.

If the player took the annuity, they would receive 30 payments over 29 years with the disbursement increasing at a rate of 5% per year. With a $720 million prize, the first payment would be about $8 million, of which approximately $2.5 would go toward taxes. Because Mega Millions annuity payments increase every year, the final payment would be about $44 million with about $11 million owed in taxes.

Over the term, the player who took the annuity would receive about $547 million after taxes -- or about $266 million more than the player who took the cash option.

“This week has been nothing short of exhilarating, as Texas Lottery players have been caught up in the frenzy of jackpot fever,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “While the staggering $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot was hit in another jurisdiction on Wednesday night, hope remains for Texas Lottery players looking for a chance to win a huge jackpot prize, as tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the fifth largest in game history. When jackpot prizes reach exciting levels, we see an increase in sales, which creates much-needed revenue for public education in Texas. We realize playing for a jackpot like this is a great thrill for our players, so we want to remind everyone to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Texas has had 13 Mega Millions jackpot prize winners since it joined the game in 2003. Its most recent winner came in September 2019 when a Leander resident won an estimated annuitized $227 million prize. The claimant chose the cash value option and received $157,091,592 before taxes; the largest prize ever paid out to a single Texas Lottery player.

Since the start of 2023, six Texas Lottery players have won second-tier Mega Millions prizes of $1 million or larger, including three during the current jackpot run. Most recently, a Dallas resident claimed a $1 million second-tier prize for the June 30 drawing; the ticket was sold in Austin. Prior to that, a Houston resident claimed a $3 million prize for the June 16 drawing and a Corpus Christi resident claimed a $1 million prize for the drawing held on May 9.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows. Tickets are sold in Texas until 9 p.m. on the day of the drawing, about 1 hour and 12 minutes before the draw takes place.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.