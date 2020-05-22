texas

Marijuana Concealed in Broccoli Shipment Found at Texas Check Point

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted a significant amount of alleged marijuana valued at $632,000 concealed within a commercial shipment of fresh broccoli.

"This is a substantial amount of narcotics that will not make it into our communities," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 3,159 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge were found.

CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on May 16 referred a commercial shipment of fresh broccoli arriving from Mexico for further examination.

Officers then conducted a more thorough inspection that resulted in the discovery of 378 packages of alleged marijuana.

Officials seized the shipment, the tractor-trailer and the marijuana.

Homeland Security Investigations is continuing with the investigation.

