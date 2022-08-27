March for Our Lives Rally: Uvalde Families Demand Raise in Minimum Age to Buy AR-15s

Some parents from Uvalde started protesting outside the governor’s mansion in Austin on Saturday just before 6:00 a.m. to demand that Gov. Abbott take action toward gun safety.

This comes after the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde where an 18-year-old gunman killed two teachers and 19 children.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth ruled that the state law prohibiting most 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying a handgun outside the home violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms and cannot be enforced. He stayed the ruling from taking effect for 30 days.

The group marching will also include survivors from the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting, where 10 Texans were killed.

