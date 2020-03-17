Man With Machete Killed in Traffic Stop in San Antonio: Chief

A man who was allegedly holding a machete was stopped by a San Antonio police officer and fatally shot after a struggle, police said.
The police sergeant involved in the incident had attempted to make a traffic stop at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of S. Alamo and S. Laredo streets.
When the officer and the man made contact, the man had a machete in his hand, Chief William McManus said.
During the traffic stop, the suspect allegedly got out of the car and began to walk away, all while holding a machete, according to NBC affiliate WOAI.
There was a struggle and the sergeant opened fire, striking the man in the upper torso, McManus said.
The sergeant, a 20-year veteran, has been placed on administrative leave per standard protocol. The police department is investigating.