Texarkana

Man With Links to ‘Boogaloo’ Movement Indicted in Texarkana

By Associated Press

Texarkana-Police-Badge
Texarkana Police Department

A 36-year-old man with apparent ties to a loose movement of right-wing extremists has been indicted in Texas on charges including attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

Aaron Swenson was arrested in April in Texarkana, Texas, and accused of threatening to ambush and kill a police officer in a Facebook Live video.

Police say he was wearing a ballistic vest when officers took him into custody. They found two loaded pistols and a shotgun in his car.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

El Paso 49 mins ago

El Paso Officer Shot, Wounded While Responding to Call

Houston 58 mins ago

Houston’s Oft-Vandalized Columbus Statue Has Hand Lopped Off

According to police and the Tech Transparency Project, a Facebook profile belonging to Swenson includes references to the "boogaloo" movement, a network of gun enthusiasts who support overthrowing the U.S. government.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Texarkana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us