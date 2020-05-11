Man Who Allegedly Threw Steak, Lettuce at TX HEB Employee Identified

A Texas man who allegedly threw a steak and a bag of lettuce at an H-E-B cashier Sunday morning has been identified by the Leander Police Department.

According to Leander Police, the man became upset with the grocery store employee when he was told about the store’s meat purchasing limits.

The man was seen on surveillance video throwing an individually packaged steak and a bag of lettuce at the cashier, police say.

Surveillance footage from the store was able to capture the alleged suspect walking out of the store around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. Parking lot video shows the man driving away in a white Ford Fusion.

On April 30, the grocery store chain placed limits on meat purchases due to growing concerns around the nation's raw meat supply chains.

Coronavirus outbreaks have been reported at meat processing plants across the country.

For more information on H-E-B's limited meat products, click here.