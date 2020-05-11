coronavirus pandemic

Man Who Allegedly Threw Steak, Lettuce at TX HEB Employee Identified

Texas Man Throws Food at HEB Employee
KXAN-TV

A Texas man who allegedly threw a steak and a bag of lettuce at an H-E-B cashier Sunday morning has been identified by the Leander Police Department.

According to Leander Police, the man became upset with the grocery store employee when he was told about the store’s meat purchasing limits.

The man was seen on surveillance video throwing an individually packaged steak and a bag of lettuce at the cashier, police say.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

coronavirus 16 mins ago

Gov. Abbott Wants All Residents and Staff at All Texas Nursing Homes Tested

Ted Cruz 55 mins ago

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz Writing Book on Supreme Court Cases

Surveillance footage from the store was able to capture the alleged suspect walking out of the store around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. Parking lot video shows the man driving away in a white Ford Fusion.

On April 30, the grocery store chain placed limits on meat purchases due to growing concerns around the nation's raw meat supply chains.

Coronavirus outbreaks have been reported at meat processing plants across the country.

For more information on H-E-B's limited meat products, click here.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicfoodheb
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us