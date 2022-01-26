Harris County

Man Wanted in Harris County Deputy's Slaying Arrested in Mexico

Houston police working to extradite man suspected in deputy's murder

Authorities say a 51-year-old man who had been on the run after being accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend has been arrested in Mexico.

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Rosales was found in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, Texas.

Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway was shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. Sunday after pulling over a Toyota Avalon.

Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales.

Police said they're working to return Rosales to Houston.

