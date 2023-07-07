Man smuggling migrants arrested after leading Texas State Troopers on a high-speed chase

A man was arrested after he led Texas State troopers on a high-speed chase on the wrong side of the road, officials say.

The truck driver hit speeds of about 85 mph while driving about two hours south of San Antonio, police say.

The man had several migrants in his truck who were in the country illegally, according to the Texas DPS. When the man pulled over, the migrants tried to escape on foot but were caught and arrested.

The migrants are now in custody and the truck driver is facing charges for smuggling and evading arrest.

Police have not identified any individuals and there are currently no further details.