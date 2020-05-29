Man Shot After Hitting Houston Police Officer in the Head With Bar

Houston

A man is injured after he attacked a police officer in southeast Houston early Friday morning.

According to a report by KPRC 2 News in Houston, the incident happened on Cullen Boulevard near South Loop East at approximately 12:30 a.m.

The officer detained two people during the traffic stop and began conducting a search of their vehicle, police said.

According to police, the suspect returned to the scene, approached the officer from behind, and hit him over the head with a bar.

The officer pulled his weapon and shot the suspect once, police said.

According to KPRC 2 News, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the police department is still working to identify the suspect, who is not cooperating with police.

