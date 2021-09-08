Houston

Man Kills Woman, Self in Lobby of Downtown Houston Hotel: Police

Police say murder-suicide inside Mariott Marquis hotel was a domestic incident

A man and a woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide inside a downtown Houston hotel lobby.

Houston police said the shooting took place at the Marriott Marquis at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses to the shooting told KPRC-TV in Houston they heard two shots.

Malina Jara and Peter Maher were visiting Houston from Virginia. The pair were looking for souvenirs when they told KPRC a hotel employee ran into the gift shop and locked the door behind her. She said the employee said there was an active shooter and they needed to hide.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said a man in his late 30s and a woman in her late 20s arrived at the hotel separately but were carrying suitcases.

Finner said the man and woman were speaking before he pulled out a gun and fatally shot her. He then killed himself, Finner said.

The identities of the man and woman and the specific nature of their relationship have not yet been confirmed.

"Let me tell you, something like this, I don't know that you can prevent it," Finner said. "It's really sad. It's a state that a lot of people are getting in and I don't know what's causing it. If it's domestic, if it's some type of relationship, we want to pray for them."

No other injuries were reported.

