Man Charged With Killing His Wife Found Unresponsive in Harris County Jail, Dies

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a man charged with killing his wife died early Saturday after being found unresponsive in the county jail in Houston.

Benjamin Pierce, 39, of Katy was found in a one-person cell just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday and was pronounced dead about an hour later at a hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The body was sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Pierce had been arrested and charged with murder in the Friday death of his wife, Leslie Pierce, 41.

The sheriff's office said its internal affairs division and Houston police are both investigating the death.