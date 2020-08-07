Fort Hood

Man Charged in Slaying of Fort Hood Soldier Brandon Rosecrans

By The Associated Press

fort-hood-generic1
NBC DFW

A Central Texas man has been charged with murder in the slaying of a Fort Hood soldier whose body was found beside a road four miles from where his burned sport utility vehicle was found.

Brandon Michael Olivares, 28, of Killeen, was already booked into the Bell County Jail in Belton on an unrelated charge when he was charged Wednesday with murdering Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans. His bond is set at $1 million, and jail records do not list an attorney for the man.

A police affidavit says he and Rosecrans were riding in Rosecran’s SUV when Olivares shot the soldier and left his body beside a secluded road near Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Harker Heights, about 11 miles from Fort Hood. His SUV was found burning about four miles away.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

National Guard 6 hours ago

2 Admit to Stealing, Selling More Than $1 Million in Military Gear

Ken Paxton 17 hours ago

Paxton Joins Letter Asking Congress to Adopt COVID-19 Liability Protections

Court records do not list a motive for the slaying.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fort HoodBell CountyBrandon Rosecrans
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us