Man Charged in Largest Fentanyl Bust in Tulsa Police Department History: Officials

An Oklahoma man faces drug trafficking charges after being found in possession of various drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin earlier this month, police in Oklahoma said.

Tulsa police said this marks the largest fentanyl bust in the department's history.

According to police, the Mingo Valley Division Street Crimes Unit served a warrant at an apartment in Tulsa on Aug. 2.

Police said officers recovered 11 pounds of fentanyl, multiple pounds of methamphetamine, more than 140 grams of heroin, $7,000 in cash, and several firearms.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers recovered more than 5,200 grams of fentanyl in the form of powder and pills, which is enough for approximately 2.5 million lethal doses, police said.

According to police, the suspect, who informed officers he was from the town of Tepic in Mexico, was identified as Raul Plata-Cibrian.

Police said he was taken into custody and charged with aggravated trafficking of controlled drugs and possession of a firearm.