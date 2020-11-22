Austin

Man Arrested Near Austin in Fatal Stabbing Case, Extradited to Nevada

generic police lights 2
NBC 5 News

A 23-year-old man accused in a fatal stabbing in Las Vegas and then posting to Snapchat with the victim's property has been extradited to Nevada's Clark County, authorities said.

Las Vegas Metro Police said 23-year-old Nile Herrington was arrested Nov. 2 north of Austin, Texas in connection with the death of 34-year-old Anthony King.

Herrington is accused of stabbing King on Oct. 25 inside a Las Vegas apartment.
Jail records show Herrington was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday.

After the stabbing, Herrington allegedly drove to Texas in King's car.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that King's friends gave officers photos from Herrington's Snapchat, where he had reportedly posted multiple times wearing King's unique jewelry and driving King's car.

Metro Police said King owned multiple short-term rentals in Las Vegas and hired Herrington to clean them.

Investigators believe Herrington stabbed King with a steak knife found at the scene, then robbed the victim's residence before driving to Texas.

