Austin

Man Arrested in Austin Hookah Shooting That Killed Two

By Associated Press

FILE - Members of the Austin Police Department march with protesters from the University of Texas to the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, on June 4, 2020.
Eric Gay/AP (File)

A 19-year-old was arrested in a January shooting at a hookah lounge in Austin that left two high school students dead and three other people seriously wounded, police said Monday.

Christijan Stevens was arrested Wednesday in Killeen, north of Austin, and is charged with capital murder, police said. Jail records did not list an attorney for him who could comment on the allegations.

Police have said that the shooter left the lounge after opening fire on Jan. 28. They have said he “had prior history with one of the victims” but haven’t said which one. Police on Monday did not provide any additional information on what led to the shooting.

Brayden Bolyard, 17, died at the lounge, and Jaitron Tatum, 18, died on Feb. 1. The school district in Jarrell, located about 40 miles north of Austin, has said that both of them were students there.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Austin
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us