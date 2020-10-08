KILLEEN

Man Accused of Vandalizing Mural Honoring Slain Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

A mural honors slain US Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen in Killeen, Texas.
KCEN-TV

Police in Central Texas say a man is behind bars and accused of vandalizing a mural honoring Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who was slain by a fellow soldier while serving at Fort Hood.

Surveillance video taken Oct. 1 showed a man in dark clothes kicking and stomping on candles placed at the mural erected in the parking lot of a Killeen tattoo parlor near Fort Hood's east gate.

The incident occurred the morning after what would have been Guillen's 21st birthday.

"Many people in our community have spent considerable amount of time putting the "VANESSA GUILLEN" mural together only to have someone vandalize it in a senseless manner," read a statement posted to the Killeen Police Department Facebook page.

Lewis Mbote, 29, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of criminal mischief, police said. Online jail records did not show a bond amount or attorney information.

