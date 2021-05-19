sugar land

Man Accused of Torturing Kittens Worked as a Teacher

police lights
File

A Texas man accused of torturing and killing four kittens had worked as a geometry teacher at a Houston-area high school before his arrest, the school district said.

Graham Reid, 29, of Sugar Land, faces four counts of felony cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Reid was arrested in late April, and the Fort Bend Independent School District said this week that Reid is "no longer employed with the district."

An arrest warrant said Reid told investigators he "felt powerful" when he tortured his four cats, ranging in age from 4 months to 1 year.

graham reid
Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office/NBC 5 News
Graham Reid, mugshot.

The cats were all beaten to death, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

87th Texas Legislature 1 hour ago

Gov. Abbott Signs ‘Heartbeat Bill' Into Law, Banning Abortions as Early as 6 Weeks

Santa Fe High School 14 hours ago

‘Unfillable' Memorial Honors Texas School Shooting Victims

Reid was arrested April 28 and is next due in court June 14. His attorney, David Hunter, declined to comment on the case.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

sugar landFort Bend CountyFort Bend County Sheriff's Officeanimal abusefort bend isd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us