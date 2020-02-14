monte alto

Man Accused of Hanging Puppy ‘Out of Boredom’: Sheriff Says

Man faces two to 10 years behind bars, if convicted

mugshot
Hidalgo County Jail/NBC 5 News

Claudio Gomez is accused of hanging a puppy from a tree out of boredom, the Hidalgo County Sheriff says.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Texas man accused of hanging a small puppy by the neck from a tree and posting a video on Facebook told deputies that he was acting "out of boredom," a sheriff said.

Claudio Gomez, 21, of Monte Alto, Texas, was being held Friday in the Hidalgo County Jail, charged with torturing a non-livestock animal, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison. Bond was set at $10,000.

Sheriff's Sgt. Frank Medrano said deputies traced the video to Gomez, who Medrano says admitted to hanging the dog. Gomez was arrested on Wednesday.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

sugar land 5 hours ago

Ex-Pastor Killed Wife, Son, Tried to Strangle Daughter Before Killing Self

Huntsville 7 hours ago

Former Priest Convicted in 1960 Texas Slaying Dies at 87

Medrano said authorities later found the puppy dead.

Rubio Salinas, Gomez's attorney, declined to comment on the case until he could confer with his client.

Monte Alto is an unincorporated community of about 2,100 residents 20 miles (33 kilometers) northeast of McAllen along the Texas-Mexico border.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

monte altoTexas newsanimal abuse
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us