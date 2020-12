Thousands of people have signed a petition in support of a Clyde High School student who was given in-school suspension for having painted nails.

Senior Trevor Wilkinson started a petition to 'Allow Males to Wear Nail Polish' after he was given in-school suspension for his nails Thursday. He was also told he is not allowed to return to class until he takes the nail polish off.

CLICK HERE to read more from our media partners at Nexstar.