Lytle ISD Hands Out Roses to Uvalde Volleyball Players and Coaches

Wednesday night, Uvalde had its first sporting event since the tragic mass shooting in May. Nearly three months after the darkest day in Uvalde history, Uvalde Volleyball took the court and provided some much need entertainment and smiles.

Just before the match between Uvalde and Lytle, 21 roses were handed out to Uvalde players and coaches by the opposing Lytle Squad, one for each victim.

Tonight our Lady Pirates presented 21 roses to Uvalde players and coaches in memory of the victims of the Robb Elementary tragedy. Our prayers continue for the entire Uvalde community as they begin a new school year. pic.twitter.com/of6ghIcoeE — Lytle ISD (@lytleisd) August 10, 2022

"We were ready to keep playing and to play for Uvalde. We were ready to show everybody that we're still here," said Uvalde senior Delylah DeLaGarza.

The match went five sets with Lytle picking up the win 3-2, but in the end, the teams were unified as both teams posed for pictures after the match.

"Crazy. They've gone through a tough time and to come out here and play their heart out, it's amazing to see what they've accomplished," said Lytle senior Rose Scotello.