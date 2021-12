A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed during an apparent drive-by shooting in an east Lubbock neighborhood, police said Saturday.

Police said in a statement officers responded to a report of shots fired Friday night and learned 4-year-old Cornelius Carrington had been shot. The boy had already been taken by a private vehicle to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Police said Saturday no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.